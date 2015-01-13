Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica has cut its plannned lay down of fibre optic cables by 35 percent after the competition authorities said the company may be forced to share the network with competitors, Expansion reported without citing sources.

AENA

Spain’s government will approve the partial Initial Public Offering of the airport regulator AENA Jan. 23, to debut in the market Feb. 11, Expansion said, without citing sources.

SANTANDER

The more than 1.2 billion shares issued by Spanish bank Santander in a 7.5-billion-euro ($8.88 billion) capital hike last week start trading on Tuesday.

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA is interested in a possible bid for Portugal’s Novo Banco, El Economista said, citing sources with knowledge of the process.

VIDRALA

Spanish glass maker Vidrala is planning to acquire the British Encirc for 400 million euros, Expansion reported. Vidrala confirms it is in talks with the company though gives no details.