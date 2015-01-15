Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER, SACYR

Indebted Spanish builder Sacyr is close to reaching an agreement with Santander on refinancing its massive debt pile, El Confidential reported citing financial sources.

Separately, Sacyr has reached an accord with Australian company Macquarie to reopen mining operations in Spain through a potential investment of 500 million euros, Cinco Dias said, citing sources.

OHL

Mexican builder and transport infrastructure firm OHL Mexico said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell 24.99 percent stakes in two of its subsidiaries to a fund controlled by Australia’s IFM Investors for 8.78 billion pesos.

TELEFONICA

The Mexican unit of Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is not in talks to buy assets belonging to tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, Telefonica Mexico’s chairman Francisco Gil Diaz told Reuters on Wednesday.

VIDRALA

Vidrala sees full year 2014 combined sales after Encirc merger between 777 million euros and 784 million euros.

REYAL URBIS

Reyal Urbis said on Wednesday the insolvency administrator has begun settlement proceedings phase.

