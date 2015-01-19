Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Jan 19 (Reuters) - he following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

JP Morgan cuts stand on Tecnicas Reunidos to “underweight” from “overweight” with a target price of 29 euros from previous 47 euros per share.

ABENGOA

Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa, which is selling assets to cut debt, said late on Friday it had raised $328 million from selling shares in its U.S. unit after banks underwriting the offer bought more of the stock.

GAMESA

Wind generator manufacturer Gamesa said on Monday it has signed a contract with an affiliate of Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica for the turn-key construction of a wind park in the country with 24-megawatt installed capacity.

TELEFONICA

Hutchison Whampoa, owner of Britain’s fourth-largest mobile operator Three, is in talks with Telefonica about buying its O2 network, the Sunday Times reported, citing unnamed city sources.

CORTE INGLES

Spanish department store El Corte Ingles, the country’s biggest privately-held company, has increased a recent bond issue to 600 million euros as it seeks to cut borrowings from banks.

