Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VISCOFAN

UBS has cut its stance on sausage casing maker Viscofan to “neutral” from “buy” while raising the price target to 50 euros per share.

BBVA, BANCO POPULAR

Citigroup raises its stance on Banco Popular to “neutral” from “sell” with a price target of 4 euros per share and raises BBVA to “buy” with a price target of 8.7 euros per share.

FCC

B-1998, an investment vehicle for FCC shareholder Esther Koplowitz, has reduced its stake in the Spanish builder from around 24.5 percent to 22.43 percent, the company said on Monday.

Caixabank and investor group Larranza sold out of B-1998, and were paid in FCC shares previously owned by B-1998, it said. The transaction had been expected, as part of a reorganisation after Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim agreed to become FCC’s top shareholder.

REPSOL

Spanish oil group Repsol said on Monday its refining margins had jumped 41 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, while production rose 1.3 percent in the period.

Separately, Repsol has denied a report that it plans to put its headquarters up for sale as part of a sell-and-lease deal to pay for the Talisman acquisition.

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU