Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS

Spanish online travel agency Edreams said on Monday it has appointed Dana Dunne as its new chief executive officer.

REPSOL

BMO cuts Repsol to “underperform” from “market perform” and price target to 14 euros from 17 euros.

IBERIA

Aer Lingus said on Monday it was considering a revised takeover approach from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) after the owner of British Airways and Iberia made a third bid of 2.55 euros per share.

SACYR

Spanish builder Sacyr said late on Friday that it had reached agreement with 80 percent of creditors on a 2.2 billion euro debt refinancing backed by its 9.5 percent stake in oil major Repsol.

