Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa has won a contract to supply 7, 2.5-MW turbines to the wind farm Berloz in Belgium, the company said in a statement.

MAPFRE

UBS cuts stance to “neutral” from “buy” with a target price of 3.2 euros per share, down from 3.4 euros.

RENTA 4

Spain’s Renta 4 reported net profit of 13.4 million euros at the end of 2014 on Thursday, up 26.7 percent from a year earlier.

BANCO SABADELL

Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Thursday reported a 50 percent jump in 2014 net profit from a year earlier, slightly above forecasts, as earnings from its lending business improved and it booked gains from selling off assets and trading bonds.

TELEFONICA Spain’s Telefonica has bought a 3 percent stake in technology company Indra, a source familiar with the situation said late on Wednesday.

SPAIN RETAIL

The National Statistics Institute will report Spanish retail sales for the key month of December.

REAL ESTATE

Spain’s “bad bank” Sareb said late on Wednesday is expected to have made a core profit of 1 billion euros in 2014 as revenues rise to 5 billion euros.

REPSOL

Spanish oil group Repsol said late on Wednesday it no longer planned to carry out a capital reduction of up to 2 percent of its share capital, after it recently agreed to buy Canada’s Talisman.

It also named J. Robinson West, a former White House advisor, as an independent board member.