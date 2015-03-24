Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Goldman Sachs cuts stance on bank to “sell” from “neutral” with a target price of 1.05 euros per share, down from a previous 1.5 euros.

ABERTIS

Abertis is looking to sell 15 percent of its telecom business for nearly 550 million euros ahead of the planned public listing of the unit, el confidencial reported, citing financial sources.

TELEFONICA

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd says continuation of exclusive negotiations for potential acquisition of Telefonica’s O2 UK continue to be in exclusive negotiations on the definitive agreements for the transaction.

FERROVIAL

The construction and infrastructure group said on Monday its consortium led by Cintra Infraestructuras had completed financing of 642 million euros for Highway 407 East Phase 2 in Canada.

