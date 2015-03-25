FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 25, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, March 25 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Seven institutions, including the euro zone’s largest listed bank, Santander, have presented non-binding bids for Portugal’s Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue last year.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said late on Tuesday it had finalised a deal to sell its British mobile business O2 to Li Ka-shing’s Hutchison Whampoa for 10.25 billion pounds.

SABADELL

Spain’s Banco Sabadell sees little chance of a rival bidder for TSB emerging as it closes in on a takeover of the British bank, Chairman Josep Oliu said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, adding he did not expect major regulatory obstacles for the purchase. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
