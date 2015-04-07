Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Apr 7 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

JP Morgan cuts its stance to “neutral” from “overweight” and raises target price to 8.5 euros per share from 5.5 euros.

SACYR

Spanish builder Sacyr is finalising details to list its unit Testa, Europa Press reported on Monday, citing analysts.

Separately, Sacyr, as part of a consortium, has been awarded a contract to build a bridge in Colombia worth 223 million euros.

ABENGOA

The Spanish engineering company is due to give preliminary results on its first quarter when it holds an investors day on Tuesday in New York.

TREASURY

Spain is to auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 6- and 12- month T-bills on Tuesday.