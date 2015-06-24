FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Spain’s Criteria said late on Tuesday said it had placed a 2.28 percent stake in subsidiary Caixabank with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process for 566.4 million euros

REALIA

Spain’s stock market regulator approves Mexico’s Carso’s offer for Realia.

