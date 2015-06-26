Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

JAZZTEL

The takeover bid of French telecoms group Orange of Spain’s Jazztel was accepted by 95 percent of shareholders of the Spanish group, business daily Expansion said on Friday.

POPULAR

Spain’s Banco Popular is eyeing acquisitions of U.S. and Mexican banks and deals could be announced over the next quarter, business daily Cinco Dias said on Friday.

ECONOMY

The Spanish government will raise its economic growth forecasts next week as part of the proceedings to prepare the 2016 budget, Cinco Dias said .

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on