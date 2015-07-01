Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMPER

Spain’s Amper announced plans to increase share capital by 7.4 million euros, with each three preferential subscription rights to give right to subscribe to one new share.

FERROVIAL

Britain should build a new runway at London’s Heathrow Airport, majority owned by Ferrovial, according to a recommendation by a government-appointed Commission into the country’s airport capacity that could cause a political headache for Prime Minister David Cameron.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana said on Tuesday it was extending its share buyback program until Dec 16, having bought back 1.12 percent of the share capital so far compared to a program target of 3.86 percent.

SANTANDER

Santander’s British arm has set up a structure to meet new rules requiring banks to separate their retail banking arms, and appointed bosses for its retail and corporate divisions, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Separately, Costain Group Plc, has agreed with joint venture partner, Santander, that net assets held by non-core Costain-Santander joint venture in Spain are to be reorganised and split equally between parties.

Meanwhile, Santander and British mobile banking software provider Monitise have launched a joint venture to invest in fintech businesses, they said on Wednesday.

ENDESA

Portugal’s energy company Galp Energia said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell gas commercial activities for residential segment in the region of Madrid to Spain’s Endesa.

