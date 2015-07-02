Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus said it would buy Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture Plc, for $830 million, to focus mainly on digital services for airline passengers.

GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Thursday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SunEdison to jointly develop wind projects with capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt.

TREASURY

Spain’s Treasury plans to issue up to 4.25 billion euros at an auction of four bonds on Thursday.

IBERDEROLA

Power group UIL Holdings said on Wednesday it would quickly address regulators’ concerns after its $3 billion takeover by Spain’s Iberdrola was rejected by a U.S. antitrust watchdog in a preliminary decision.

