Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
July 7, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DURO FELGUERA

Ausenco said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Duro Felguera to form a strategic alliance to jointly pursue and deliver EPC projects globally and increase market share in their sectors.

SANTANDER

Spanish bank Santander said on Monday it had chosen PriceWaterHouseCoopers as its external auditor for its annual earnings 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Separately, BNP Paribas’s head of corporate finance in Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert, has left the French bank to join Santander as head of global banking & markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, starting on Oct. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

APPLUS

Applus Services SA said on Monday it had refinanced 850 million euros of debt.

