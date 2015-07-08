Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, July 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CORP ALBA

Corporacion Alba said late on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its 12 percent stake in Pepe Jeans for 81.8 million euros.

SABADELL

Spain’s Sabadell said it will exercise its compulsory acquisition rights on the TSB shares which had not accepted the Spanish bank’s takeover offer under the same conditions.

INDRA

Spain’s Indra expects to make annual cost savings of 180 million to 200 million euros to 2018, the technology and defence company said on Wednesday as part of its 2014-2018 strategy plan.

EUSKALTEL

Bookrunners on the recent stock market listing of telecoms group Euskaltel have exercised the greenshoe option to buy more stock, linked to 8 million Euskaltel shares, UBS said on Tuesday.

IBERDROLA

Spanish power group Iberdrola will set out a new proposal for its $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings, the two companies said on Tuesday, as they seek to address objections raised by a Connecticut antitrust watchdog.

