Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EUSKALTEL

Haitong research has started coverage with “buy” and a fair value of 12.9 euros a share.

REPSOL

Spanish oil company Repsol is in talks to sell its gas business to EDP, Expansion reported without citing sources.

CELLNEX

Goldman Sachs raises its stance to “buy” from “neutral” with a target price of 20 euros, up from 16.5 euros per share.

APPLUS

UBS said on Monday it was placing shares in Applus, representing to up 4.9 percent of the company’s share capital. The shares belong to Carmignac Gestion.

ABENGOA

Moody’s affirmed Abengoa Yield’s Ba3 rating on Monday while changing the outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’.

