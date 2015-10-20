FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Publishing
October 20, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

The Spanish power company reported net profit of 312.7 million euros in the first nine months of the year, up slightly from 308.1 million euros a year earlier.

ABERTIS

Nomura cuts its stance to “reduce” from “neutral” with a target price of 12.4 euros per share.

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

