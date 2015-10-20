Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

The Spanish power company reported net profit of 312.7 million euros in the first nine months of the year, up slightly from 308.1 million euros a year earlier.

ABERTIS

Nomura cuts its stance to “reduce” from “neutral” with a target price of 12.4 euros per share.

