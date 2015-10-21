Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

Spanish utility company Iberdrola is expected to post a near 6 percent rise in core profit in the first nine months of 2015 when it reports earnings on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

