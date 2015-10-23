Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK Spain’s third bigger lender posted a 57 percent jump in nine-month profit on Friday, though lending margins came under pressure in the third quarter.

SABADELL Spain’s Sabadell said on Friday its net profit for the first nine months of the year rose over 59 percent to 580 million euros ($649 million), helped by growing income from lending and its acquisition of British bank TSB.

CELLNEX Spain’s Cellnex confirmed on Friday it was on course for a 235 million-euro core profit in 2015 and said it would propose plans for its first dividend in the fourth quarter.

VISCOFAN The sausage casings maker said late on Thursday its core profit rose 13 percent in the third quarter from a year ago.

TELEFONICA Berenberg cut Telefonica’s price target to 10 euros from 11.40 euros, with a “hold” rating.

MERLIN PROPERTIES Listed real estate vehicle Merlin said late on Thursday it had bought 32 percent of CISLA, a logistics company in the port of Barcelona, and two other logistics facilities for 68.6 million euros.