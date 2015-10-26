Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Spain’s OHL said late on Sunday the Mexican stock market regulator (CNBV) has begun a sanctions process against its Mexican unit after leaked recordings that have embroiled the builder in a corruption scandal.

ABENGOA

Troubled Spanish energy company Abengoa may already have repaid a US$200m two-year margin loan it took out just four months ago, using a stake in its yieldco as collateral, IFR reported on Friday.

ACS

Spain’s ACS won a contract worth 84.5 million euros to build and operate a 48 MW photovoltaic plant in Japan, the company said on Sunday.

ELECNOR, DURO FELGUERA

Elecnor and Duro Felguera have won a joint contract worth 349 million euros to build a combined cycle power plant in Mexico, the companies said on Saturday.

TREASURY

Ratings agency Fitch affirmed Spain’s BBB+ rating, with a “stable” outlook, on Friday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on