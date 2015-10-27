Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall increased its EBIT guidance for 2015 to 130 million euros from a previous guidance of 100 million euros.

CIE AUTOMOTIVE

CIE Automotive says third quarter revenue rose to 630.9 million euros versus 553.8 million euros year ago.

DIA

The Spanish supermarkets group reported adjusted net profit of 165 million euros in the first nine months of the year, with an adjusted core profit of 427 million euros, in line with forecasts.

SPANISH BANKS

The European Commission believes the Spanish banks asked to remove minimum interest rate clauses from mortgages should now repay customers in full, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing a report sent to Europe’s top court.

PRISA

Media group Prisa said late on Monday it had a made a 43.6 million euro net profit in the year to September, versus a loss of just over 2 billion euros in the same period last year.

NATRA

Food group Natra said late on Monday its core profit, or Ebitda, rose 56 percent from a year earlier.