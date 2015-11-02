Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain’s bailed-out lender Bankia said on Monday its net profit for the third quarter stood at a slightly higher-than-expected 300 million euros ($331 million), broadly flat from a year earlier, even as revenue from lending fell.

IAG

HSBC cuts its recommendation for the airlines group to hold from buy.

APPLUS

Inspection and certification company Applus said on Monday its nine-month adjusted revenue rose to 1.29 billion euros from 1.20 billion euros a year ago.

