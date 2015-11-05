FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
November 5, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Goldman Sachs adds Enagas to its conviction list with a “buy” rating.

GAS NATURAL

Goldman Sachs cuts its stance on Gas Natural to “neutral” from “buy”.

IBERDROLA

Goldman Sachs cuts its stance on Iberdrola to “neutral” from “buy”

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil SA, Brazil’s biggest telecommunications company by revenue, reported a larger-than-expected 16 percent drop in third-quarter net income due to weak sales growth and rising debt-servicing expenses.

INDRA

The Spanish technology group is due to release third quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday.

TREASURY

Spain aims to raise between 2.5 billion and 4 billion euros at a triple bond auction due around 0940 GMT. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MESFor latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

