Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MERLIN

Merlin said on Tuesday its 9-month recurring EBITDA reached 119.6 million euros.

TELEFONICA

The Mexican affiliate of Spain’s Telefonica will appeal a $25 million fine set by the telecommunications regulator IFT for not complying with quality controls, the company said on Tuesday.

AMADEUS

Amadeus said on Tuesday it had placeed 500 million euros in 6-year bonds with a coupon of 1.625 percent.

ENDESA

Spain’s Endesa said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.8 billion euros ($3.0 billion) in the first 9 months, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier

The company said it planned to update its strategic plan Nov. 23.

GAMESA

Spanish wind power company Gamesa posted in-line results on Tuesday.

