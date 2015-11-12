Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELES

Spanish hotel chain NH Hoteles reported a recurring net loss of 8.2 million euros in the first nine months from a loss of 30.2 million euros a year earlier.

FCC

Spanish services and construction company FCC posted on Thursday a net loss of 13.6 million euros in the nine months to September, hit by low infrastructure spending in its home market which offset growth in its foreign business.

Meanwhile, the builder is planning a capital hike worth around 600 million euros to pay down debt and for its Portland unit, Expansion reported, citing financial sources.

IAG

The airline IAG said on Thursday it would issue 1 billion euros in a convertible bond, with the first 500 million euro tranche due 2020 and the second 500 million euros due 2022.

TELEFONICA

The group is committed to staying in the Mexican market and sees its subsidiary there as an attractive candidate for a share market flotation, the group’s finance chief said on Wednesday.

REPSOL

Spanish oil company Repsol reported adjusted net profit in the third quarter of 159 million euros compared to 139 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

OHL, AENA, SACYR,

AENA, OHL and Sacyr will report nine-month earnings after the market closes.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on