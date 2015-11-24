Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FAES FARMA

Spanish pharmaceutical company Faes Farma said on Tuesday I that it has agreed to pay a scrip dividend of 0.075 euro per share.

ENAGAS

Spain’s Enagas has agreed to pay a full year 2015 interim dividend of 0.528 euro gross per share on Dec. 17.

EDREAMS

Spanish tour operator e-dreams said on Tuesday adjusted net profit in the first half of the year was 8.4 million euros after a restated 5.2 million euros a year earlier.

BBVA

Spain’s second largest bank BBVA BBVA.MC said on Tuesday it will acquire a 29.5 pct stake in British online lender Atom for 45 million pounds.

EUSKALTEL

Spanish telecoms group Euskaltel said on Tuesday it would place 25.3 million shares for 10.08 euros per share

