Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
November 25, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACERINOX

Goldman Sachs cuts to “sell” from “neutral” with a target price of 8.1 euros, down from 10.3 euros.

ABENGOA

Spanish investor Gonvarri has backed away from a plan to inject around 350 million euros into energy firm Abengoa two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday, cash seen as key to its survival.

Moody’s downgrades Abengoa Mexico to B3, while ratings remain on review for downgrade.

