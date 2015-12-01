Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall says acquisition of Poli Group will significantly contribute to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the first year.

IBERDROLA

A Spanish regulator said on Monday it would fine a subsidiary of power company Iberdrola 25 million euros over the price it charged for electricity from several hydroelectric plants in late 2013.

