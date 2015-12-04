Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: CAIXABANK The lender said late on Thursday it would sell its stakes in Mexico’s Inbursa and Bank of East Asia to its parent holding company in a deal to free up capital. For more, click on:

ORANGE, VODAFONE The two operators have won the television rights to screen domestic Spanish soccer matches in bars and restaurants over the next three seasons, the Spanish football league said late on Thursday.

GAS NATURAL The utility has made a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) offer alongside KIO of Kuwait for Australian renewable energy company Pacific Hydro, Expansion newspaper reported. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.9152 euros)