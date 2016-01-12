Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Exane BNP Paribas cuts its stance on Endesa to “neutral” from “outperform” with a target price of 19 euros.
Deutsche Bank cuts its stance to “hold” from “buy”
Barclays cuts its stance on Banco Popular to “equal weight” from “overweight” and its target price to 2.8 euros from 4.9 euros.
Barclays raises its stance to “overweight” from “equal weight” while cutting the target price to 1.8 euros from 2 euros.
Barclays raises to “overweight” from “equal weight”
Blackrock says BBVA Compass clients will be able to use Futureadvisor’s automated investment services in 2016.
Spain’s Telefonica has started to spin-off its domestic infrastructure unit and will seek to list or make a trade sale in a so-called ‘dual track’ offer process by mid-2016, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
