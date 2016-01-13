Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FLUIDRA

Exane BNP Paribas raises to “outperform” from “underperform”, ups target price to 3.9 euros.

GAS NATURAL

UBS cuts to “sell” from “neutral” with a target price of 17.5 euros, down from 19 euros per share.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said late on Tuesday its pay TV division had reached a 2.4 billion-euro ($2.60 billion) deal with rival Mediapro that will allow it to offer clients more La Liga and Champions League soccer matches for several seasons.

ABERTIS

Goldman Sachs starts with “neutral” rating and a 13.8 euro per share target price.

