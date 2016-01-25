Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spanish bank Santander on Friday said it was not considering any potential acquisition of Italian lender Banca Montei dei Paschi di Siena following press reports mentioning such a possibility earlier in the day.

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Adolfo Dominguez said on Friday it had sold real estate in Barcelona for 45 million euros, almost half of which would go toward repaying part of the company’s debt.

