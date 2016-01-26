Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas owes 164 million euros to the Spanish tax office, Expansion reported citing the stock market regulator.

AMPER

Amper’s board has agreed to execute a capital increase through a conversion of 27.7 million euros of debt to shares worth 7.83 percent of the company’s capital.

REPSOL

The oil company said on Monday it had sold the remained of its piped gas business in Spain to EDP Group and Gas Extremadura for 136 million euros ($147 million), generating a capital gain of 76 million euros.

ABENGOA

Renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa said late on Monday its board had agreed to press ahead with a debt restructuring and asset sales, as it races to avoid becoming Spain’s biggest bankruptcy. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.9232 euros)