Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Sweden’s Ericsson is in talks with troubled engineering group Abengoa over buying its telecoms infrastructure unit Abentel, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, without citing sources.

It did not give a value for the business, which it said had 53 million euros ($59.03 million) in assets.

OHL

Societe Generale raises its recommendation on the Spanish builder to buy from hold.

