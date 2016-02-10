Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre said full year net profit 708.8 million euros versus 845.1 million euros year ago

ABERTIS

Spanish toll road operator Abertis posted a 7.5 percent drop in full-year core profits on Wednesday, hit by weaker traffic in Brazil and domestic accounting changes, just missing analysts’ predictions.

BBVA

Exane BNP raises stance on BBVA to “outperform” from “underperform”.

GAS NATURAL

Socgen cuts its stance on Gas Natural shares to “hold” from “buy” and its target price to 17 euros from 22.5 euros.

SANTANDER

The U.S. Comptroller’s office said on Tuesday that U.S. Bank will pay a $10 million penalty and Santander a $3.4 million penalty to lift 2011 consent orders related to mortgage practices.

