Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA

The Spanish utility is due to report full earnings for 2015 after the market closes.

AENA

Spanish airports operator Aena is due to report full year earnings for 2015 after the market closes.

TELEFONICA

CK Hutchison Holdings will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators of the merits of its proposed buy of Telefonica’s British mobile unit at a hearing on March 4, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

