Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
February 25, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Berenberg starts with “buy” and a price target of 34 euros.

OHL

Spanish builder OHL said late on Wednesday it had restructured a loan backed by shares in Abertis.

Separately, OHL is also due to report full-year results for 2015 on Thursday before the market opens.

REPSOL, GAMESA, FERROVIAL, ATRESMEDIA, REE, MEDIASET ESPANA

The companies are all due to report full-year earnings for 2015 on Thursday. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

