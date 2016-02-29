Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Jefferies raised to “buy” from “hold”, with target price of 33 euros vs 31 euros previously

FCC

Spain’s FCC said on Monday it made a net loss of 46.3 million euros in 2015, missing Reuters forecasts of a profit and compared to a loss of 724.3 million euros a year earlier due to writedowns on bad investments.

AMPER

Amper said on Sunday that it reported H2 net sales of 73.6 million euros versus 56.4 million euros a year ago

MERLIN

Merlin said on Monday its FY gross rents reached 214.5 million euros versus 56.8 million euros last year, while 2015 EBITDA was at 161.2 million euros versus 38.0 million euros year ago.

GRIFOLS

Spain’s Grifols said on Monday full year net profit was 532 million euros, just below a Reuters forecast for 560 million euros.

FLUIDRA, TALGO, TECNICAS REUNIDAS, REIG JOFRE, APPLUS,

These companies are due to report earnings on Monday before the market opens or during market hours.

ACERINOX, INDRA, VISCOFAN, EZENTIS, ACCIONA

These companies are due to report earnings after the market closes.

ACS

The Spanish construction group has won a 379 million euro ($414 million) contract to build a waste-water treatment and recycling centre in the United States, the company said on Sunday.

REALIA

Inmobiliaria Carso, a vehicle belonging to Mexican billionair Carlos Slim, formalised a takeover offer for the whole of Realia late on Friday, at 0.8 euros per share.

