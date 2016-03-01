Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VISCOFAN

Viscofan said on Tuesday it targeted revenue growth of 2-4 percent in 2016 to 755 million to 770 million euros, while it saw net profit rising 6-8 percent to 127 million to 130 million euros.

INDRA

Socgen raises to “hold” from “sell” with a target price of 8.6 euros, up from 8.1 euros.

ABENGOA

Spain’s Abengoa, on the brink of becoming the country’s largest-ever bankruptcy, said on Monday its debt had risen by 492 million euros ($535.39 million) in 2015’s fourth quarter as it posted a full-year net loss of 1.2 billion euros.

SANTANDER

HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold” with a target price of 4.36 euros.

ACERINOX

Acerniox says full-year 2015 net profit is 42.9 million euros versus 49.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

ACCIONA

Acciona says full-year 2015 net profit is 207 million euros versus 201 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

INDRA

Indra says sees 2016 revenues declining slightly vs 2015

TUBOS REUNIDOS

Tubos Reunidos reports a full year net loss of 16.2 million euros versus profit 7.1 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on