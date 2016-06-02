FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spanish stocks- Factors to watch on Thursday
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Biotechnology
June 2, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks- Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 2 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ELECNOR

Elecnor said on Thursday it will run two contracts worth $154 million in Bellara steel complex in Algeria.

AMADEUS, GRIFOLS

Online booking company Amadeus and blood products company Grifols will both hold investor days on Thursday.

BANCO POPULAR

HSBC resumes coverage with "hold" and a 1.84 euros per share target price. Separately, Moody's affirmed Popular's rating with a "positive" outlook on Wednesday.

TREASURY

Spain will auction up to 5 bln euros in bonds due 2021, 2026 and 2046 on Thursday.

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.