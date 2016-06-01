FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
June 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EBRO

Ebro foods reaches deal to buy an additional 15 percent of Italy's Riso Scotti for about 13.5 million euros.

FCC

Inversora Carso buys 89,993 shares of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas in the market for 7.6 euros per share.

