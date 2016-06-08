Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACERINOX The Spanish steelmaker is due to hold its annual shareholder meeting.

EUSKALTEL

Brokerage UBS said on Tuesday it had placed 4.7 percent of Euskaltel shares at 8.70 euros per share, raising 61.6 million euros, on behalf of Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC.

