Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CEMENTOS PORTLAND

Cementos Portland said on Wednesday that the shareholders had approved delisting of the company's shares from the Madrid and Bilbao stock exchanges in the light of FCC takeover bid offer.

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

Tecnicas Reunidos holds the first of two investor days.

BBVA

BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc announces Federal Reserve response to 2016 CCAR capital plan Federal Reserve does not object to capital plan.

SANTANDER

U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander suffered the ignominy of failing U.S. stress tests yet again this year, less than a week after Britain's shocking vote to leave the European Union sent their investors running for cover.

FCC

Spain's stock market regulator cleared on Wednesday Carlos Slim's takeover offer over the building and infrastructures firm.

AENA

The airport operator said it would reverse provisions of 517.2 mln euros related to properties expropriated at Madrid Barajas airport.

CELLNEX

S&P raised its outlook on Cellnex's BB+ rating to postive from stable

ENAGAS

Enagas plans to increase its stake in Sagunto and GNL Quintero regasification plants in Chile to 72.5 percent and 60.4 percent respectively.

