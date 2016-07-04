Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

ACS said on Monday it has won two new contracts in Japan increasing its project portfolio in the country to 170 million euros.

MEDIASET, ATRESMEDIA

Barclays cuts Mediaset to “underweight” from “overweight” with a target price of 9 euros, cut from 12 euros, while cutting Atresmedia to “equal weight” from “overweight” with a target price of 9.25 euros, down from 13 euros.

ECONOMY

The European Commission on Tuesday will give Spain and Portugal three more weeks to take steps to correct their excessive deficits and avoid fiscal sanctions, an official familiar with the EU deliberations told Reuters.

SABADELL

A sharp fall in Spanish banks’ share values after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union severely hampers any potential merger activity in the sector, the chairman of Sabadell said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

