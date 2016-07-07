Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil, the country's largest telecom operator, sees revenue from digital services growing faster than overall sales as the company moves away from a model based on offering voice and internet connection.

AGRICULTURE

Spanish agriculture company Grupo Agroinsumos Ibero-americanos and associated firms have filed an arbitration case against Venezuela via a World Bank tribunal, seeking compensation for the 2010 nationalization of its operations.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 4.25 billion and 5.75 billion euros at a quadruple bond issue on Thursday.

