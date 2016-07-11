Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral".

GAMESA

Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral" with a target price to 22 euros per share.

ACS

ACS said on Monday it had won a contract as part of a consortium in Saudi Arabia worth $100 million.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica said on Sunday it had sold 361,794,559 shares, worth approximately 322 million euros, in China Unicom .

REPSOL

Repsol said on Friday Q2 production was 693,000 barrels per day compared to 525,000 a year earlier.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on