Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER, UNICREDIT

UniCredit's new chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier said the lender was working with Spain's Banco Santander to find a solution to progress on their plans to merge their fund management businesses

GAMESA

Gamesa has won a new contract in China for the supply of 48 MW.

AMADEUS

JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight" with a price target of 40 euros, cut from 44 euros.

