a year ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 18, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Adolfo Dominguez reports first quarter recurring EBITDA loss 5.4 million euros versus loss 3.0 million euros year ago

ADVEO

Adveo said on Friday that the share capital increase process had been closed with an incomplete subscription.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

