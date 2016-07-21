Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ATRESMEDIA

Spain's Atresmedia said first half net profit was 84.2 million euros after 55.4 million euros a year earlier, while net sales were 513.3 million euros in the same period.

BANKINTER

Spain's Bankinter reported net profit of 286 million euros at the end of the first half, missing forecasts for 309 percents.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury aims to issue up to 3.5 billion euros in bonds due 2019, 2021 and 2046.

