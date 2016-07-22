Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Jefferies raises to "hold" from "underperform" with a price target of 5.30 euros, up from 4.20 euros.
Gamesa said on Friday it had won a contract to supply wind turbines for seven projects in India with a total capacity of 460 MW.
Spain's Banco Sabadell says first half net profit was 425 million euros compared to 485 million euros in a Reuters poll
Spain's state-controlled lender Bankia said on Friday first half net profit was 481 million euros compared to 469 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Spain's Vidrala said on Friday first half EBITDA 85.6 million euros versus 78.4 million euros year ago.
